MUMBAI Dec 2 India's central bank bought 102.59 billion rupees of debt in the week to Nov. 25, while it sold 8.14 billion rupees of bonds, it said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It had bought and sold 660 million rupees each of bonds in the week to Nov. 18, the supplement showed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)