MEDIA-ONGC to raise 1,671 crore rupees for associate firm OPaL - Mint
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI Nov 29 The Reserve Bank of India bought 61.57 billion rupees ($986.70 million) via outright open market operations in the week to Nov. 22 while it did not sell any bonds, it said in a release on Friday.
The purchase took place on Nov. 19, the release showed. The central bank had neither bought nor sold any bonds in the previous week. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Mar 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20171.10 NSE 93110.40 ============= TOTAL 113281.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M