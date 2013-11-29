MUMBAI Nov 29 The Reserve Bank of India bought 61.57 billion rupees ($986.70 million) via outright open market operations in the week to Nov. 22 while it did not sell any bonds, it said in a release on Friday.

The purchase took place on Nov. 19, the release showed. The central bank had neither bought nor sold any bonds in the previous week. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)