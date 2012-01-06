MUMBAI, Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India bought 96.99 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of bonds and sold debt worth 1.65 billion rupees in the week to Dec. 30, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement. It had bought 92.80 billion rupees of debt but did not sell bonds in the week to Dec. 23. ($1= 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)