India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI, Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India bought 96.99 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of bonds and sold debt worth 1.65 billion rupees in the week to Dec. 30, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement. It had bought 92.80 billion rupees of debt but did not sell bonds in the week to Dec. 23. ($1= 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: