The Reserve Bank of India said it received 164 bids for 84.03 bln rupees at a 2030 bond auction -- Accepts 80 bids for 39.88 bln rupees -- Partial allotment of 47.59 pct on 2 bids -- Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 117.5 mln rupees For more details on the auction, see: ID:nI8E7NU01E