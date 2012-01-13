The Reserve Bank of India said it received 249 bids for 150.03 bln rupees at a 2024 bond auction -- Accepts 74 bids for 59.81 bln rupees -- Partial allotment of 76.30 pct on 9 bids -- Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 194.8 mln rupees For more details on the auction, see: ID:nI8E7NU01E