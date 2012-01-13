MUMBAI, Jan 13 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought 22.1 billion rupees ($430 million) of bonds and sold 6.8 billion rupees worth in the week to Jan. 6. It bought 97 billion rupees of debt and sold 1.6 billion in the week to Dec. 30. ($1= 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)