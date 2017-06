Jan 31 Indian federal bond yields fell after a central bank deputy governor said that another cut in banks' cash reserve ratio was always an option and open market operations were likely to be used in between policy meets to address any cash shortfall.

Subir Gokarn also said that the central bank was watching the liquidity situation.

At 1:54 p.m. (0824 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 3 basis points to 8.26 percent from 8.29 percent before the comments. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)