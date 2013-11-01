*India raises 140 bln rupees via sale of bonds - cbank *India cbank: cut-off price for 8.12 pct 2020 bond at 96.76 rupees, yield at 8.7396 pct; fully sold *India cbank: cut-off price for 8.28 pct 2027 bond at 95.27 rupees, yield at 8.8774 pct; fully sold *India cbank: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 101.77 rupees, yield at 8.9925 pct; fully sold *India cbank: cut-off price for 8.83 pct 2041 bond at 97.17 rupees, yield at 9.1092 pct; fully sold