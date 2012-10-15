MUMBAI Oct 15 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Oct. 19, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. ($1=53 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)