* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off price for 8.19 pct 2020 bond at 100.16 rupees - dealers. * Cut-off price for 8.20 pct 2025 bond at 100.07 rupees - dealers. * Cut-off price for 8.83 pct 2041 bond at 105.20 rupees - dealers. * For the poll results see: