BRIEF-India's Everest Organics says USFDA approves facility at Aroor Village
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage:
* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off price for 8.19 pct 2020 bond at 100.16 rupees - dealers. * Cut-off price for 8.20 pct 2025 bond at 100.07 rupees - dealers. * Cut-off price for 8.83 pct 2041 bond at 105.20 rupees - dealers. * For the poll results see:
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage:
* Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: