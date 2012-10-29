MUMBAI Oct 29 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Nov. 2, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.33 percent, 2026 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds and 8.97 percent, 2030 bonds, the central bank said.

($1=54 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)