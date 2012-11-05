MUMBAI Nov 5 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Nov. 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds, and 30 billion rupees each of 8.19 percent, 2020 bonds and 8.83 percent, 2041 bonds, the central bank said.

($1=54.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)