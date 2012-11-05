US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 5 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Nov. 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
New Delhi will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds, and 30 billion rupees each of 8.19 percent, 2020 bonds and 8.83 percent, 2041 bonds, the central bank said.
($1=54.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)