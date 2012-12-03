MUMBAI, Dec 3 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 7, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. It will sell 40 billion rupees of new eight-year 2020 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the RBI said in a statement. ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)