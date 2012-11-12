MUMBAI Nov 12 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Nov. 16, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

It will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the central bank said. ($1=54.9 rupees)

