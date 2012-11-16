* India cbank says receives 200 bids for 133.01 bln rupees at 2022 bond auction * Accepts 113 bids for 58.41 bln rupees at 2022 bond auction * Partial allotment of 62.49 pct on 5 bids at 2022 bond auction * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 1.59 bln rupees at 2022 bond auction * For more details on the bond sale, see