MUMBAI Nov 26 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) of federal government bonds on Nov. 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

It will sell 30 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the RBI said in a statement. ($1=55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)