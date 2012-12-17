MUMBAI Dec 17 India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of bonds on Dec. 21, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.07 pct 2017-July bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)