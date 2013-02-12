MUMBAI Feb 12 India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Feb. 15 through open market operations using the multiple price method.

The Reserve Bank of India will buy the 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, it said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)