BRIEF-CIMIC Group says Leighton Asia secures A$70.4 mln Ikea outlet in India
* cimic group company, Leighton Asia, has been selected by Ikea Group to construct its first retail outlet in Hyderabad, India.
MUMBAI, April 8 The Indian government will sell 150 billion rupees of medium- and long-term bonds on April 12, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.
New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees each of the 7.83 percent 2018, 8.97 percent 2030 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, and 60 billion of the 8.20 percent 2025 bond. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by John Stonestreet)
SRINAGAR, April 9 Three people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Sunday when police clashed with protesters during a by-election in Srinagar in India's disputed Kashmir region, an official said.