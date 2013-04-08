MUMBAI, April 8 The Indian government will sell 150 billion rupees of medium- and long-term bonds on April 12, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees each of the 7.83 percent 2018, 8.97 percent 2030 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, and 60 billion of the 8.20 percent 2025 bond. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by John Stonestreet)