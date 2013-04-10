* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0024 rupee per 100 rupees for 2018 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0029 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0047 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0059 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds * For more details on the auction, see