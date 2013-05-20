MUMBAI May 20 The Reserve Bank of India may switch the indexing of inflation-linked bonds to the consumer price index (CPI) if this measure stabilises, the central bank's executive director R. Gandhi said on Monday.

The RBI will sell 10-20 billion rupees of inflation-linked bonds on June 4, kickstarting monthly sales of the new type of debt, but for now plans to link the debt to the wholesale price index (WPI).

India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in April to 9.39 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)