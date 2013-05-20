US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI May 20 Foreign investors will be able to buy inflation-linked bonds within the existing total investment limits of up to $25 billion for government debt, a senior official from the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
Inflation-linked bonds will be issued separately from the scheduled auction of government bonds, which are conducted weekly. The central bank had previously said it plans to sell inflation-indexed bonds on a monthly basis.
Inflation bonds will also be eligible for short-selling and repo transactions, the official said in a teleconference.
The RBI will set a half-yearly coupon on these bonds, the official added. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.