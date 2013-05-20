MUMBAI May 20 Foreign investors will be able to buy inflation-linked bonds within the existing total investment limits of up to $25 billion for government debt, a senior official from the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

Inflation-linked bonds will be issued separately from the scheduled auction of government bonds, which are conducted weekly. The central bank had previously said it plans to sell inflation-indexed bonds on a monthly basis.

Inflation bonds will also be eligible for short-selling and repo transactions, the official said in a teleconference.

The RBI will set a half-yearly coupon on these bonds, the official added. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)