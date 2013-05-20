MUMBAI May 20 India's inflation-linked bonds will be settled on a "T+1" basis, or one business day after the trade, said Sunil Kumar, assistant adviser from the Internal Debt Management Department at the Reserve Bank of India said in a teleconference on Monday.

A "T+1" settlement would be the same as government bonds.

The RBI will kickstart the monthly sales of inflation-linked bonds on June 4, with 10-20 billion rupees worth of the debt. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)