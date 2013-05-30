The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for its 150 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) bond auction scheduled on Friday: * 0.0018 rupee per 100 rupees for new 6-year 2019 bonds * 0.0024 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds * 0.0032 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * 0.0037 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds * For bond auction details, see: ($1=56.1 rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)