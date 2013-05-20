MUMBAI May 20 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 24, which includes the sale of 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds for 60 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

The RBI will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the statement said.

($1=55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)