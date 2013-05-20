US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI May 20 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 24, which includes the sale of 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds for 60 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.
The RBI will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, the statement said.
($1=55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.