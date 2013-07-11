* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0070 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0072 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.018 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.014 rupee per 100 rupees for 2035 bonds * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)