BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
MUMBAI, July 31 The Reserve Bank of India considers the issuance of sovereign bonds as the "least preferred" among the menu of options to finance the current account deficit, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told analysts at a teleconference on Wednesday.
The comments reiterate Subbarao's comments after the RBI's policy review on Tuesday.
The RBI governor said high interest rates would curb demand for imports demand and reiterated the RBI does not take a position on the level of the exchange rate. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------