MUMBAI, June 21 * India cbank says receives 132 bids for 86.55 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Says accepts 18 bids for 29.89 bln rupees * Says partial allotment of 96.92 pct on two bids * Says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 107 mln rupees * For details on the auction, see