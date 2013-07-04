* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.038 rupee per 100 rupees for 2019 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0480 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0780 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.080 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)