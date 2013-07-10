BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 2020 bonds * Minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 bln rupees for 2026 bonds * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 2032 bonds * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 2035 bonds * For more details on the auction, see (Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers