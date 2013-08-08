BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance approves credit facilities of 100 mln rupees by Andhra Bank
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 8 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price for the 8.12 percent 2020 bond at 97.09 rupees, yielding 8.6610 percent, lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 8.7078 percent.
The central bank set a cut-off price for the 8.33 percent 2026 bond at 97.35 rupees, yielding 8.6735 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.7001 percent.
It set a cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 96.11 rupees, yielding 8.7431 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.7555 percent.
The RBI set cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 94.97 rupees, yielding 8.7785 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.7756 percent.
The central bank said there was no devolvement at the 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) bond auction.
($1=61.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
* Says unit completed acquisition of shares of Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd