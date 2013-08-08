BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance approves credit facilities of 100 mln rupees by Andhra Bank
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
India cbank says receives 125 bids for 98.09 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction * Accepts 31 bids for 29.94 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 23.89 pct on 2 bids * Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 61.1 mln rupees * For more details on the auction, see
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
* Says unit completed acquisition of shares of Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd