MUMBAI Aug 12 The federal government of India will sell 160 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of bonds on Aug. 16, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

India will sell 60 billion rupees of 7.16 percent 2023 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said.

India will also sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 7.40 percent 2035 bonds.

($1 = 61.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)