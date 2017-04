MUMBAI Aug 16 The Reserve Bank of India set cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bond at 91.49 rupees, yielding 9.2046 percent, higher than a Reuters poll of 9.1544 percent.

The central bank set cut-off price for 7.16 percent 2023 bond at 89.73 rupees, yielding 8.7437 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.7040 percent.

The RBI set cut-off price for 8.28 percent 2032 bond at 91.89 rupees, yielding 9.2004 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 9.1570 percent.

The central bank set cut-off price for 7.40 percent 2035 bond at 83.12 rupees, yielding 9.1997 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 9.1591 percent.