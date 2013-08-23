* WHAT: India cbank OMO bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due afternoon * Cut-off yield for 2022 government bond seen at 8.64 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond seen at 8.29 pct * Cut-off yield for 2026 government bond seen at 8.75 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 government bond seen at 8.78 pct MUMBAI, Aug 23 The Reserve Bank of India may buy the benchmark 7.16 percent bond maturing in 2023 at 92.53 rupees, yielding 8.2914 percent, through an open market operation auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The central bank is buying 80 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of bonds through OMO, which dealers expect to be fully bought. This is the first purchase through OMO in five weeks. Late on Tuesday, the central bank took steps to comfort the government bond market after a sharp spike in long-end yields following its recent cash tightening steps to support the rupee. The other bonds which are part of the OMO buys are 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Aug 26, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 92.53 (8.2914 percent) Average forecast : 92.52 (8.2922 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.90 (8.2317 percent) Lowest Forecast : 91.85 (8.3995 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Aug 26, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 06 Median forecast : 97.00 rupees (8.6407 percent) Average forecast : 96.98 rupees (8.6451 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.85 rupees (8.4987 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.35 rupees (8.7502 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Aug 26, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 07 Median forecast : 96.81 rupees (8.7456 percent) Average forecast : 96.80 rupees (8.7469 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.15 rupees (8.7002 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.95 rupees (8.8615 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : December 5, 2030 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Aug 26, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 06 Median forecast : 101.65 rupees (8.7800 percent) Average forecast : 101.59 rupees (8.7866 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.10 rupees (8.7297 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.85 rupees (8.8702 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 64.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)