MUMBAI Aug 23 The Reserve Bank of India set cut-off price for 8.12 percent 2020 bonds at 95.65 rupees, yielding 8.9409 percent, higher than a Reuters poll of 8.8777 percent.

The central bank set cut-off price for 8.20 percent 2025 bonds at 95.12 rupees, yielding 8.8647 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.8042 percent.

The RBI set cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bonds at 94.53 rupees, yielding 8.9225 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.9525 percent.

The central bank set cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bonds at 93.57 rupees, yielding 8.9197 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.9361 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)