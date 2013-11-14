*India cbank says receives 102 bids for 78.81 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction *India cbank says accepts 63 bids for 35.35 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction *India cbank says no partial allotment at 2020 bond auction *India cbank says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 45 mln rupees at 2020 bond auction