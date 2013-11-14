US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as geopolitical risks linger
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
*India cbank says receives 102 bids for 78.81 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction *India cbank says accepts 63 bids for 35.35 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction *India cbank says no partial allotment at 2020 bond auction *India cbank says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 45 mln rupees at 2020 bond auction
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.