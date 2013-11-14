MUMBAI, Nov 14 *India cbank says receives 168 bids for 147.4 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction *India cbank says accepts 102 bids for 69.77 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction *India cbank says partial allotment of 34.3 pct on 3 bids at 2027 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 14 non-competitive bids for 234.8 mln rupees at 2027 bond auction (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)