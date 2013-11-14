US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as geopolitical risks linger
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
MUMBAI, Nov 14 *India cbank says receives 168 bids for 147.4 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction *India cbank says accepts 102 bids for 69.77 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction *India cbank says partial allotment of 34.3 pct on 3 bids at 2027 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 14 non-competitive bids for 234.8 mln rupees at 2027 bond auction (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.