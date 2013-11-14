* India cbank says receives 122 bids for 71.49 billion rupees at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 46 bids for 19.72 billion rupees at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 39.93 percent on sole bid at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 9 non-competitive bids for 279 million rupees at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says receives 99 bids for 50.01 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 42 bids for 19.96 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 7.35 percent on 3 bids at 2041 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 35.1 million rupees at 2030 bond auction * For more details on the bond auction outcome, see: