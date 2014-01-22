* WHAT: India cbank OMO bond auction * WHEN: On Wednesday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due afternoon * Cut-off yield for 2017 government bond seen at 8.44 pct * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond seen at 8.65 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond seen at 8.94 pct * Cut-off yield for 2027 government bond seen at 9.01 pct MUMBAI, Jan 22 The Reserve Bank of India may buy the 8.28 percent bond maturing in 2027 at 94.34 rupees, yielding 9.0058 percent, through an open market operation auction on Wednesday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The central bank is buying up to 100 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) of bonds through OMO, which dealers expect to be fully bought. This is the first purchase through OMO in little over two months. Traders expect RBI to buy around 90 billion rupees through the bond auction. On Tuesday, the central bank took more steps to infuse liquidity into the market through a 200 billion rupee term repo auction. The other bonds which are part of the OMO purchase are 8.07 percent 2017 (July) bonds, 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, and 7.16 percent 2023 bonds. --------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 (July) bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan 23, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.90 rupees (8.4419 percent) Average forecast : 98.99 rupees (8.4112 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.16 rupees (8.0133 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.40 rupees (8.6138 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan 23, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 94.23 rupees (8.6451 percent) Average forecast : 94.21 rupees (8.6491 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.30 rupees (8.6267 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.10 rupees (8.6758 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan 23, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 88.90 rupees (8.9365 percent) Average forecast : 88.84 rupees (8.9464 percent) Highest Forecast : 89.10 rupees (8.9020 percent) Lowest Forecast : 88.65 rupees (8.9798 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept 21, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan 23, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 94.34 rupees (9.0058 percent) Average forecast : 94.38 rupees (9.0001 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.70 rupees (8.9577 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.20 rupees (9.0246 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.8600 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam & Kim Coghill)