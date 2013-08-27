MUMBAI Aug 27 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off yield of 3.47 percent on the 1.44 percent, 2023 inflation-linked government bonds on Tuesday, sharply above a Reuters poll of 3.355 percent.

The RBI successfully raised 10 billion rupees through the auction of linkers. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)