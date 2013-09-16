MUMBAI, Sept 16 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of government bonds on Sept. 23, deviating from the earlier schedule of borrowing this week, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

Dealers said the likely postponement of the bond auction was possibly due to the RBI's monetary policy review, which is scheduled for Friday.

The RBI typically conducts government bond auctions on Friday.

India will sell 60 billion rupees of 7.16 percent, 2023 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.30 percent 2042 bonds, 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, and 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, the RBI said.

