MUMBAI Aug 30 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bonds at 90.71 rupees, yielding 9.4028 percent, higher than a Reuters poll of 9.3955 percent.

The central bank set a cut-off price for the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds at 89.21 rupees, yielding 8.8344 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.9116 percent.

The RBI set a cut-off price for the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds at 90.77 rupees, yielding 9.3374 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 9.2753 percent.

The central bank set a cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2041 bonds at 94.83 rupees, yielding 9.3504 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 9.3008 percent. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)