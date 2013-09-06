MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price of 96.90 rupees on the 8.28 percent 2027 bond, yielding 8.6654 percent, lower than a Reuters poll of 8.7448 percent.

The central bank set a cut-off price of 96.77 rupees on the 8.12 percent 2020 bond, yielding 8.7265 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.7165 percent. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)