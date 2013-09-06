BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Reserve Bank of India bought 62.32 billion rupees ($948.56 million) of government bonds under the outright open market operation in the week to Aug. 30, it said in a release on Friday.
($1=65.3 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Updates to open)