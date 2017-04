MUMBAI, Sept 27 The Reserve Bank of India partly devolved the new 17-year 2030 bond at the 140 billion rupee ($2.2 billion) bond auction on Friday, two dealers told Reuters.

Earlier, the central bank set a cut-off yield of 9.20 percent on the 2030 bond, which was above a Reuters poll forecast of 9.19 percent.

($1=62.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)