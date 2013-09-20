BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell government bonds through outright open market operations in the week to Sept. 13, it said in a release on Friday.
($1=62.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.