MUMBAI, Sept 23 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bonds at 92.48 rupees, yielding 8.9926 percent, higher than a Reuters poll of 8.9281 percent. The central bank set a cut-off price for the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds at 89.56 rupees, yielding 8.7834 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.7018 percent. The RBI set a cut-off price for the 8.32 percent 2032 bonds at 91.75 rupees, yielding 9.2505 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 9.2024 percent. The central bank set a cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bonds at 90.48 rupees, yielding 9.2451 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 9.1997 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)