MUMBAI, Sept 23 India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of government bonds on Sept. 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday, which marks the end of the first-half borrowing (April-September) for the financial year ending March. India will sell 20 billion rupees of new 17-year 2030 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.28 percent, 2027 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the RBI said. India will raise 2.35 trillion rupees from the market between October and March through dated securities, in line with budgeted estimates, a finance ministry official said earlier today. ($1=62.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)