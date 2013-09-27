MUMBAI, Sept 27 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price for 8.12 percent 2020 bonds at 94.98 rupees, yielding 9.0814 percent, below Reuters poll of 9.1471 percent. The central bank set a cut-off price for the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds at 92.95 rupees, yielding 9.1852 percent, below the poll forecast of 9.2293 percent. The RBI set cut-off yield at 9.20 percent for the new 17-year 2030, higher than the poll forecast of 9.19 percent. The central bank set a cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2041 bonds at 94.38 rupees, yielding 9.3986 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 9.3762 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)